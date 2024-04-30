How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Cloverdale in the past 4 weeks?

A house that sold for $716,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past four weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $612,600. The average price per square foot was $374.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 1 to the week of April 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

215 Commercial Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $525K, single-family home at 215 Commercial Street

The sale of the single-family home at 215 Commercial Street in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $525,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1916 and has a living area of 1,530 square feet. The price per square foot was $343.

30 East Cherry Creek Road, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $547K, single-family residence at 30 East Cherry Creek Road

The property at 30 East Cherry Creek Road in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $547,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,672 square feet. The price per square foot is $327.

109 Furber Lane, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $606K, single-family house at 109 Furber Lane

The 1,906 square-foot single-family residence at 109 Furber Lane in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $605,500, $318 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

255 Riesling Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $669K, single-family home at 255 Riesling Street

The property at 255 Riesling Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $669,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,531 square feet. The price per square foot is $437.

216 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $717K, single-family residence at 216 Clover Springs Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 216 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale. The price was $716,500 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $466.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.