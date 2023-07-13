How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Cotati in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Cotati that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cotati in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $574,600, $449 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 19 to the week of July 8 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $394,500-condominium at 850 EastCotati Ave.

The sale of the condominium at 850 EastCotati Ave. in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $394,500, and the condominium changed hands in June. The condominium was built in 1980 and has a living area of 944 square feet. The price per square foot was $418.

473 Lincoln Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

4. $420,000-condominium at 473 Lincoln Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 473 Lincoln Ave. in Cotati. The price was $420,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in June. The condo was built in 1974 and the living area totals 920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $457.

228 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

3. $428,000-single-family residence at 228 WestCotati Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 228 WestCotati Ave. in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $428,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,062 square feet. The price per square foot was $403.

450 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

2. $600,000-single-family home at 450 WestCotati Ave.

The 1,572 square-foot single-family residence at 450 WestCotati Ave. in Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $600,000, $382 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

7660 Isabel Drive, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1 million-detached house at 7660 Isabel Drive

The property at 7660 Isabel Drive in Cotati has new owners. The price was $1,030,500. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,887 square feet. The price per square foot is $546.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.