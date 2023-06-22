How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Guerneville in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past two weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $583,900. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 5 to the week of June 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

17490 Guernewood Lane, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $400,000-single-family home at 17490 Guernewood Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17490 Guernewood Lane in Guerneville. The price was $400,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1929 and the living area totals 622 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $643.

15670 Old River Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $467,500-single-family house at 15670 Old River Road

The property at 15670 Old River Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $467,500. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 736 square feet. The price per square foot is $635.

16630 Neeley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $500,000-single-family residence at 16630 Neeley Road

The sale of the single-family house at 16630 Neeley Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $500,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 709 square feet. The price per square foot was $705.

15217 Canyon Seven Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $642,000-detached house at 15217 Canyon Seven Road

The sale of the single family residence at 15217 Canyon Seven Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $642,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot was $450.

1. $910,000-single-family residence at 16061 Watson Road

The 1,600 square-foot single-family home at 16061 Watson Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $910,000, $569 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.