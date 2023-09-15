How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Healdsburg last week?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $635.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 3 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

224 Mountain View Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $750,000, detached house at 224 Mountain View Drive

The 1,032 square-foot single-family residence at 224 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $750,000, $727 per square foot. The house was built in 1974.

375 Parkland Farms Boulevard, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million, single-family home at 375 Parkland Farms Blvd.

The sale of the single-family residence at 375 Parkland Farms Blvd. in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,020,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,220 square feet. The price per square foot was $459.

3. $1.1 million, single-family house at 624 Bianca Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 624 Bianca Lane in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,039 square feet. The price per square foot was $539.

332 Burgundy Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 332 Burgundy Road

The property at 332 Burgundy Road in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,282 square feet. The price per square foot is $570.

660 Alta Vista Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3.1 million, detached house at 660 Alta Vista Drive

The property at 660 Alta Vista Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $3,100,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 3,871 square feet. The price per square foot is $801.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.