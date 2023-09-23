How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Penngrove in the past 12 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Penngrove in the past 12 weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past 12 weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $483.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 13 to the week of Sep. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

749 Penngrove Avenue, Penngrove, CA (Google Street View)

5. $697,500, single-family house at 749 Penngrove Ave.

The property at 749 Penngrove Ave. in Penngrove has new owners. The price was $697,500. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot is $295.

4. $870,000, single-family home at 749 Penngrove Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 749 Penngrove Ave. in Penngrove. The price was $870,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1915 and the living area totals 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $368.

271 Oak Street, Penngrove, CA (Google Street View)

3. $925,000, detached house at 271 Oak Street

The 1,583 square-foot single-family residence at 271 Oak Street in Penngrove has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $925,000, $584 per square foot. The house was built in 1956.

120 Eichten Lane, Penngrove, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 120 Eichten Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 120 Eichten Lane in Penngrove has been finalized. The price was $1,300,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,232 square feet. The price per square foot was $582.

270 Olga Maria Court, Penngrove, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million, single-family home at 270 Olga Maria Court

The property at 270 Olga Maria Court in Penngrove has new owners. The price was $1,799,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,033 square feet. The price per square foot is $593.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.