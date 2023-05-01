How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $823,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $643,700. The average price per square foot ended up at $432.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2575 Silver Spur Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $400,000-single-family home at 2575 Silver Spur Drive

The property at 2575 Silver Spur Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot is $233.

4715 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $625,000-single-family residence at 4715 Montgomery Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 4715 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot was $427.

5008 Parkhurst Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $635,000-single-family house at 5008 Parkhurst Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 5008 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $635,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot was $524.

2005 Contra Costa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $735,000-detached house at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue

The 1,548 square-foot single-family house at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $735,000, $475 per square foot. The house was built in 1974.

2614 Tuscan Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $823,500-detached house at 2614 Tuscan Court

The property at 2614 Tuscan Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $823,500. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,508 square feet. The price per square foot is $546.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.