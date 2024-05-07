How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Bodega Bay in the past 8 weeks?

A house that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bodega Bay in the past eight weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past eight weeks, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $824.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 11 to the week of May 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1818 Sea Way, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million, single-family home at 1818 Sea Way

The sale of the single family residence at 1818 Sea Way in Bodega Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot was $345.

112 Duck Court, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.2 million, single-family house at 112 Duck Court

The property at 112 Duck Court in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $1,238,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,688 square feet. The price per square foot is $733.

5407 La Dia Court, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.9 million, single-family residence at 5407 La Dia Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5407 La Dia Court in Bodega Bay. The price was $1,925,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 2,293 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $840.

21067 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.9 million, single-family house at 21067 Heron Drive

The property at 21067 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $1,930,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,032.

20889 Pelican Loop, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

2. $2 million, single-family home at 20889 Pelican Loop

The sale of the single-family house at 20889 Pelican Loop in Bodega Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,990,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,039 square feet. The price per square foot was $976.

1. $2 million, single-family residence at 7045 Cliff Ave.

The 1,356 square-foot detached house at 7045 Cliff Ave. in Bodega Bay has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $2,000,000, $1,475 per square foot. The house was built in 1973.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.