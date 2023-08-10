How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Guerneville last week?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $655,333. The average price per square foot was $691.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

14165 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $410,000-single-family residence at 14165 Old Cazadero Road

The 720 square-foot detached house at 14165 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $410,000, $569 per square foot. The house was built in 1945.

18198 Hwy 116, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $467,000-single-family home at 18198 Hwy 116

The 516 square-foot single-family residence at 18198 Hwy 116 in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $467,000, $905 per square foot. The house was built in 1912.

16300 Third Street, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $560,000-single-family house at 16300 Third Street

The sale of the single family residence at 16300 Third Street in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,331 square feet. The price per square foot was $421.

16775 Center Way, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $560,000-detached house at 16775 Center Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 16775 Center Way in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 930 square feet. The price per square foot was $602.

17851 Santa Rosa Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $710,000-single-family residence at 17851 Santa Rosa Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 17851 Santa Rosa Ave. in Guerneville. The price was $710,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 679 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,046.

16506 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.2 million-single-family home at 16506 Armstrong Woods Road

The property at 16506 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $1,225,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 1,512 square feet. The price per square foot is $810.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.