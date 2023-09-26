How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Cloverdale last week?

A house that sold for $875,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past week.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $658,071. The average price per square foot ended up at $410.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $545,000, single-family house at 96 Tarman Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 96 Tarman Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $545,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,194 square feet. The price per square foot was $456.

115 Clovercrest Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

6. $551,000, single-family home at 115 Clovercrest Drive

The property at 115 Clovercrest Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $551,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,272 square feet. The price per square foot is $433.

100 None, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $585,000, detached house at 100 None

The sale of the detached house at 100 None in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $585,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,518 square feet. The price per square foot was $385.

207 Creekside Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $609,000, single-family residence at 207 Creekside Street

The property at 207 Creekside Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $609,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot is $468.

26 Foster Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $629,000, detached house at 26 Foster Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 26 Foster Court in Cloverdale. The price was $629,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 1,474 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $427.

308 Laurel Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $812,500, single-family residence at 308 Laurel Court

The 1,821 square-foot single-family house at 308 Laurel Court in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $812,500, $446 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

1. $875,000, single-family home at 414 East First Street

The 2,641 square-foot single-family home at 414 East First Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $875,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 2008.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.