How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Sea Ranch in the past 4 weeks?

A house in The Sea Ranch that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sea Ranch in the past four weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million, $774 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 24 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $945,000-single-family residence at 36722 Timber Ridge Road

The 1,347 square-foot single-family residence at 36722 Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $945,000, $702 per square foot. The house was built in 1975.

6. $950,000-detached house at 354 Moonraker Road

The sale of the single family residence at 354 Moonraker Road in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,068 square feet. The price per square foot was $890.

5. $960,000-single-family home at 36688 Timber Ridge Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 36688 Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch. The price was $960,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 796 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,206.

4. $990,000-single-family house at 365 Conifer Close

The 1,800 square-foot single-family residence at 365 Conifer Close in The Sea Ranch has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $990,000, $550 per square foot. The house was built in 1983.

3. $1.1 million-detached house at 322 Chinquapin Lane

The property at 322 Chinquapin Lane in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,265 square feet. The price per square foot is $870.

2. $1.6 million-single-family home at 41035 Tallgrass

The sale of the single-family home at 41035 Tallgrass in The Sea Ranch has been finalized. The price was $1,625,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,512 square feet. The price per square foot was $647.

1. $1.7 million-single-family house at 358 Indian Close

The property at 358 Indian Close in The Sea Ranch has new owners. The price was $1,695,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,889 square feet. The price per square foot is $897.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.