How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Sebastopol in the past 6 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past six weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past six weeks, with an average price of $953,143. The average price per square foot was $636.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 26 to the week of Aug. 12 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7611 Washington Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

7. $620,000-single-family residence at 7611 Washington Ave.

The 572 square-foot single-family home at 7611 Washington Ave. in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $620,000, $1,084 per square foot. The house was built in 1926.

655 High Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

6. $845,000-single-family house at 655 High Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 655 High Street in Sebastopol. The price was $845,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,022 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $827.

7837 Anthony Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $857,000-single-family home at 7837 Anthony Street

The sale of the detached house at 7837 Anthony Street in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $857,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,722 square feet. The price per square foot was $498.

3539 Hillcrest Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million-single-family home at 3539 Hillcrest Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3539 Hillcrest Ave. in Sebastopol. The price was $1,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1930.

361 Neva Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million-single-family residence at 361 Neva Street

The sale of the single-family home at 361 Neva Street in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot was $801.

429 Florence Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 429 Florence Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 429 Florence Ave. in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,150,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,825 square feet. The price per square foot was $630.

1. $1.2 million-detached house at 4141 Shook Road

The property at 4141 Shook Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 2,525 square feet. The price per square foot is $475.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.