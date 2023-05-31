How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Guerneville in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Guerneville that sold for $810,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past three weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $573,250. The average price per square foot was $451.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 8 to the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

14996 Canyon 2 Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

8. $280,000-single-family home at 14996 Canyon 2 Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14996 Canyon 2 Road in Guerneville. The price was $280,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1940 and the living area totals 576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $486.

14225 Cherry Street, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

7. $340,000-single-family residence at 14225 Cherry Street

The sale of the single-family home at 14225 Cherry Street in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $340,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 992 square feet. The price per square foot was $343.

15560 River Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $431,000-single-family house at 15560 River Road

The property at 15560 River Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $431,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 858 square feet. The price per square foot is $502.

14210 Cherry Street, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $585,000-detached house at 14210 Cherry Street

The property at 14210 Cherry Street in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,088 square feet. The price per square foot is $538.

14829 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $679,000-detached house at 14829 Old Cazadero Road

The 1,442 square-foot single-family house at 14829 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $679,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

15106 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $727,500-single-family house at 15106 Armstrong Woods Road

The sale of the single family residence at 15106 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $727,500, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,991 square feet. The price per square foot was $365.

15831 Wright Drive, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $733,500-single-family residence at 15831 Wright Drive

The 1,449 square-foot single-family residence at 15831 Wright Drive in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $733,500, $506 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

15548 Riverside Drive, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $810,000-single-family home at 15548 Riverside Drive

The 1,768 square-foot single-family home at 15548 Riverside Drive in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $810,000, $458 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.