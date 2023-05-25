How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Windsor last week?

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $898,500. The average price per square foot was $450.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 14 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

807 Fred Waring Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $660,000-single-family home at 807 Fred Waring Court

The 1,499 square-foot single-family home at 807 Fred Waring Court in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $660,000, $440 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

802 Fred Waring Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $672,000-detached house at 802 Fred Waring Court

The sale of the single-family house at 802 Fred Waring Court in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $672,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot was $446.

198 Decanter Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $759,000-single-family house at 198 Decanter Circle

The sale of the single family residence at 198 Decanter Circle in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $759,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,374 square feet. The price per square foot was $552.

556 Walten Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $800,000-single-family residence at 556 Walten Way

The property at 556 Walten Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,748 square feet. The price per square foot is $458.

693 Decanter Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $827,000-detached house at 693 Decanter Circle

The property at 693 Decanter Circle in Windsor has new owners. The price was $827,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,998 square feet. The price per square foot is $414.

532 Gertrude Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $890,000-single-family house at 532 Gertrude Drive

The 2,631 square-foot single-family house at 532 Gertrude Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $890,000, $338 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

557 Chablis Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $955,000-single-family residence at 557 Chablis Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 557 Chablis Drive in Windsor. The price was $955,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,642 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361.

1. $1.6 million-single-family home at 211 Grove Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 211 Grove Street in Windsor. The price was $1,625,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,567 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $633.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.