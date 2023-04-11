How much were the 10 most expensive reported home sales in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa between April 2 and April 9.

In total, 63 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $806,317. The average price per square foot ended up at $437.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $980,000-single-family house at 340 Countryside Drive

The 2,145 square-foot single-family home at 340 Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $980,000, $457 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. The deal was finalized on Mar. 13.

3933 Rincon Ridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $1 million-single-family home at 3933 Rincon Ridge Drive

The sale of the detached house at 3933 Rincon Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,169 square feet. The price per square foot was $323. The deal was finalized on Mar. 16.

136 Massimo Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 136 Massimo Circle

The sale of the single family residence at 136 Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 2,081 square feet. The price per square foot was $505. The deal was finalized on Mar. 14.

7. $1.2 million-detached house at 664 Wild Oak Drive

The 2,080 square-foot single-family house at 664 Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,160,000, $558 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. The deal was finalized on Mar. 16.

1986 Dowling Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.2 million-detached house at 1986 Dowling Court

The property at 1986 Dowling Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,175,000. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 2,563 square feet. The price per square foot is $458. The deal was finalized on Mar. 21.

5832 La Cuesta Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.2 million-single-family house at 5832 La Cuesta Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 5832 La Cuesta Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,218,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 3,627 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $336. The deal was finalized on Mar. 8.

2360 Grahn Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.3 million-single-family home at 2360 Grahn Drive

The property at 2360 Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,673 square feet. The price per square foot is $747. The deal was finalized on Mar. 16.

3740 Woodbourne Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.9 million-single-family residence at 3740 Woodbourne Place

The property at 3740 Woodbourne Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,850,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,437 square feet. The price per square foot is $538. The deal was finalized on Mar. 21.

3522 Daybreak Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $2.7 million-single-family home at 3522 Daybreak Court

The sale of the single-family home at 3522 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $2,700,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 7,769 square feet. The price per square foot was $348. The deal was finalized on Mar. 16.

3958 Saint Andrews Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.8 million-single-family residence at 3958 Saint Andrews Drive

The 4,569 square-foot detached house at 3958 Saint Andrews Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $2,785,000, $610 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. The deal was finalized on Mar. 21.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.