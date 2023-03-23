How much were the 5 most expensive reported home sales in Windsor reported in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Windsor that sold for $905,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Windsor between March 12 and March 19.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $793,500. The average price per square foot was $473.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 27 to the week of March 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $720,000-single-family house at 9160 Lakewood Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 9160 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,485 square feet. The price per square foot was $485. The deal was finalized on Feb. 22.

260 Flametree Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $752,000-single-family residence at 260 Flametree Circle

The property at 260 Flametree Circle in Windsor has new owners. The price was $752,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,795 square feet. The price per square foot is $419. The deal was finalized on Feb. 22.

1056 Hampshire Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $785,000-detached house at 1056 Hampshire Lane

The 1,528 square-foot detached house at 1056 Hampshire Lane in Windsor has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $785,000, $514 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

244 Buena Tierra Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $805,000-single-family home at 244 Buena Tierra Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 244 Buena Tierra Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $805,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot was $521. The deal was finalized on Feb. 14.

6425 Apollo Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $905,500-single-family residence at 6425 Apollo Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 6425 Apollo Place in Windsor. The price was $905,500 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,032 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $446. The deal was finalized on Feb. 22.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.