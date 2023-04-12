How much were the 6 most expensive reported home sales in Sebastopol in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Sebastopol between April 2 and April 9.

In total, six real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $933,917. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 20 to the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $503,500-condominium at 7771 Healdsburg Avenue

The 1,200 square-foot condominium at 7771 Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $503,500, $420 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1975. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

8142 Stich Lane, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $690,000-single-family house at 8142 Stich Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8142 Stich Lane in Sebastopol. The price was $690,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,064 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $648. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

665 High Street, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $700,000-single-family home at 665 High Street

The property at 665 High Street in Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,368 square feet. The price per square foot is $512. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

257 Washington Court, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $900,000-single-family residence at 257 Washington Court

The sale of the single-family home at 257 Washington Court in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,683 square feet. The price per square foot was $535. The deal was finalized on Mar. 7.

7224 Wilton Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-detached house at 7224 Wilton Avenue

The 2,292 square-foot single-family house at 7224 Wilton Avenue in Sebastopol has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,160,000, $506 per square foot. The house was built in 1906. The deal was finalized on Feb. 28.

7550 Healdsburg Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million-single-family house at 7550 Healdsburg Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 7550 Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,650,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1936 and has a living area of 3,032 square feet. The price per square foot was $544. The deal was finalized on Mar. 13.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.