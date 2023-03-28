How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Santa Rosa, reported last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $960,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa between March 19 and March 26.

In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $632,806. The average price per square foot ended up at $453.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1912 Viewpointe Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $632,000-single-family house at 1912 Viewpointe Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1912 Viewpointe Circle in Santa Rosa. The price was $632,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $521. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

2323 Warwick Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $655,000-single-family residence at 2323 Warwick Drive

The property at 2323 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,509 square feet. The price per square foot is $434. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

2209 Ironbark Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $658,500-detached house at 2209 Ironbark Drive

The 1,407 square-foot single-family house at 2209 Ironbark Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $658,500, $468 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on Mar. 3.

1410 Manhattan Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $685,000-single-family home at 1410 Manhattan Way

The property at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,275 square feet. The price per square foot is $537. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

1207 Humboldt Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $699,000-single-family residence at 1207 Humboldt Street

The sale of the single family residence at 1207 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $699,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 1,772 square feet. The price per square foot was $394. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

2157 Soleil Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $715,000-detached house at 2157 Soleil Way

The 1,691 square-foot single-family house at 2157 Soleil Way in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $715,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

3519 Santiago Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $740,000-single-family home at 3519 Santiago Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3519 Santiago Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $740,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,498 square feet. The price per square foot was $494. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

233 Valley Oaks Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $779,000-single-family house at 233 Valley Oaks Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 233 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $779,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,718 square feet. The price per square foot was $453. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

2268 San Miguel Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $792,000-detached house at 2268 San Miguel Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 2268 San Miguel Avenue in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $792,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,690 square feet. The price per square foot was $469. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1.

1. $960,000-single-family house at 4764 Woodview Drive

The property at 4764 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,523 square feet. The price per square foot is $380. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.