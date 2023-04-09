How much were the top 5 most expensive home sales in Petaluma, reported last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Petaluma between March 26 and April 2.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $945,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $508.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 26 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1903 Marylyn Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $605,000-condominium at 1903 Marylyn Circle

The sale of the condominium at 1903 Marylyn Circle in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $605,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in March. The condominium was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,412 square feet. The price per square foot was $428. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

4. $770,000-single-family residence at 1669 Cerro Sonoma Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1669 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma. The price was $770,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,409 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $546. The deal was finalized on Mar. 10.

323 Acadia Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $950,000-detached house at 323 Acadia Drive

The property at 323 Acadia Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,128 square feet. The price per square foot is $446. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

516 Prospect Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 516 Prospect Street

The property at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 1890 and has a living area of 1,854 square feet. The price per square foot is $647. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

1227 B Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.2 million-single-family home at 1227 B Street

The 2,484 square-foot detached house at 1227 B Street in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $483 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on Mar. 6.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.