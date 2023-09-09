Manufactured home in Petaluma sells for $580,000

1812 Wisteria Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,386-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands.

The property located at 1812 Wisteria Circle in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $580,000 purchase price works out to $418 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.