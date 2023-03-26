Quadruplex in Petaluma sells for $1.8 million

A 4,129-square-foot historic house built in 1922 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 425 B Street on Feb. 24, 2023. The spacious historic property located at 425 B Street in Petaluma was sold on Feb. 24, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $424 per square foot. The house, built in 1922, has an interior space of 4,129 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a detached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.