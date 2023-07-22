Quadruplex in Petaluma sells for $925,000

A 2,488-square-foot house built in 1942 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 103 Dana Street in Petaluma was sold on June 28, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $372 per square foot. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with six bedrooms and four baths. In addition, the house includes a garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.