Quadruplex in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

5100 Roma Street (Google Street View)

A 3,558-square-foot four-unit house built in 1970 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 5100 Roma Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 25, 2023. The $1,320,000 purchase price works out to $371 per square foot. This two-story quadruplex comprises a total of eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is one fireplace. In addition, the house includes a triple carport.

