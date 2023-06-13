Quadruplex in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

A 3,156-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2571 Kenton Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 17, 2023, for $1,250,000, or $396 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a carport. The unit sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.