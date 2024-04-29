Quadruplex in Santa Rosa sells for $685,000

933 Mendocino Avenue (Google Street View)

A 3,612-square-foot four-unit house built in 1920 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 933 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2024, for $685,000, or $190 per square foot.

This two-story quadruplex presents a total of six bedrooms and four bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is one fireplace. In addition, the house features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In May 2023, a 3,192-square-foot home on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 3,880-square-foot home was sold for $1,245,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

A 3,120-square-foot home at 1125 Morgan Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $345. The home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.