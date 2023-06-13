Quadruplex sells for $1.1 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious historic property located at 824 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa was sold on May 24, 2023 for $1,125,000, or $352 per square foot. The house, built in 1915, has an interior space of 3,192 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In December 2022, a 3,107-square-foot home on Beaver Street in Santa Rosa sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $290.

A 2,448-square-foot home at 807 Cherry Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,118,000, a price per square foot of $457.

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 4,032-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $310.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.