Quadruplex sells for $1.3 million in Rohnert Park

916 Civic Center Drive (Google Street View)

A 3,584-square-foot four-unit house built in 1976 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 916 Civic Center Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 19, 2024, for $1,285,000, or $359 per square foot.

This two-story quadruplex comprises a total of eight bedrooms and eight baths. There is a lone fireplace indoors. Additionally, the house features an attached three-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.