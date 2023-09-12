Quadruplex sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 752 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 28, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $386 per square foot.

The four-unit house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 3,107 square feet. This two-story quadruplex presents a total of eight bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features just one fireplace.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In June 2023, a 3,880-square-foot home on Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold for $1,245,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

On Cherry Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,448-square-foot home was sold for $1,118,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 3,192-square-foot home at 824 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.