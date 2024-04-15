Quadruplex sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

720 Beaver Street (Google Street View)

The spacious historic property located at 720 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024 for $1,225,000, or $382 per square foot.

The four-unit house, built in 1908, has an interior space of 3,203 square feet.

This two-story quadruplex presents a total of seven bedrooms and four baths. Inside, there is one fireplace. In addition, the house comes with a four-car carport. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In June 2023, a 3,880-square-foot home on Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold for $1,245,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

On Cherry Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,448-square-foot home was sold for $1,118,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 3,192-square-foot home at 824 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

