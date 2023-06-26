Quadruplex sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

A spacious house located at 740 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 3,880-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on June 9, 2023, for $1,245,000, or $321 per square foot. The property features nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a carport as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Beaver Street in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 3,107-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $290. The home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,448-square-foot home at 807 Cherry Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,118,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 3,192-square-foot home on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.