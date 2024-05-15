Quadruplex sells in Sebastopol for $2.1 million

A spacious four-unit house located at 6140 Fredricks Road in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 3,120-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on March 8, 2024.

The $2,080,000 purchase price works out to $667 per square foot.

This single-story quadruplex comprises a total of four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is one fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the house features a double carport. The property's lot measures 0.8-acre square feet in area.

