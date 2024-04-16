Sale closed in Bodega Bay: $1.1 million for a single-family residence

1818 Sea Way (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 1818 Sea Way in Bodega Bay was sold on March 29, 2024 for $1,050,000, or $345 per square foot.

The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 3,042 square feet.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Sea Way in Bodega Bay in October 2023 a 1,571-square-foot home was sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $812. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 933-square-foot home at 19909 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold in April 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $965. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,656-square-foot home on Compass Court in Bodega Bay sold for $1,638,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.