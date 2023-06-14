Sale closed in Bodega Bay: $1.4 million for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 337 Bay Vista Lane in Bodega Bay was sold on May 24, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $707 per square foot. The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 1,910 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,038-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In January 2023, a 2,419-square-foot home on North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay sold for $1,234,000, a price per square foot of $510.

On Pacific Vista Court in Bodega Bay in May 2023 a 1,833-square-foot home was sold for $1,950,000, a price per square foot of $1,064.

A 984-square-foot home at 1325 North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay sold in March 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $544.

