Sale closed in Bodega Bay: $1.5 million for a single-family residence

The property located at 1840 Whaleship Road in Bodega Bay was sold on March 21, 2023. The $1,499,000 purchase price works out to $874 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,716 square feet.|
April 11, 2023, 5:28PM

A house located at 1840 Whaleship Road in Bodega Bay has new owners. The 1,716-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on March 21, 2023, for $1,499,000, or $874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

