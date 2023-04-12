Sale closed in Bodega Bay: $1.5 million for a single-family residence

A house located at 1840 Whaleship Road in Bodega Bay has new owners. The 1,716-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on March 21, 2023, for $1,499,000, or $874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.