Sale closed in Cazadero: $615,000 for a house

A house located at 7 Sunrise Mountain Road in Cazadero has new owners.

The 1,056-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on Sept. 11, 2023, for $615,000, or $582 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.