Sale closed in Cazadero: $735,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 56 Magic Mountain Road in Cazadero has new owners.

The 1,300-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on April 19, 2024.

The $735,000 purchase price works out to $565 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 1.0-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,024-square-foot home at 78 Magic Mountain Road in Cazadero sold in August 2023 for $612,000, a price per square foot of $598. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Austin Creek Road in Cazadero in January 2024 a 2,552-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 840-square-foot home on Austin Creek Road in Cazadero sold for $284,500, a price per square foot of $339. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.