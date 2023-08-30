Sale closed in Cazadero: $805,000 for a house

The property located at 1455 Cazadero Highway in Cazadero was sold on Aug. 8, 2023 for $805,000, or $685 per square foot. The house, built in 1956, has an interior space of 1,176 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a home on Mosswood Circle in Cazadero sold for $305,000.

A home at 940 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero sold in May 2023 for $716,000.

On Cazadero Highway in Cazadero in July 2023 a 1,064-square-foot home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.