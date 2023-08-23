Sale closed in Cloverdale: $525,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The property located at 137 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 7, 2023 for $525,000, or $486 per square foot. The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,080 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,300-square-foot home at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Spring Court in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

