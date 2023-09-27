Sale closed in Cloverdale: $545,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 96 Tarman Drive in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 12, 2023. The $545,000 purchase price works out to $456 per square foot.

The house, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,194 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Rosewood Drive in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 1,802-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $311. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,003-square-foot home on Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,268-square-foot home at 142 Allen Avenue in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $490,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

