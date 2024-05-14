Sale closed in Cloverdale: $550,000 for a single-family residence

225 Commercial Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 225 Commercial Street in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,312-square-foot property, built in 1950, was sold on April 19, 2024, for $550,000, or $419 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 2,003-square-foot home on North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale in November 2023 a 2,230-square-foot home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,197-square-foot home at 223 North Main Street in Cloverdale sold in November 2023 for $539,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.