Sale closed in Cloverdale: $566,000 for a three-bedroom home

A house located at 420 North Washington Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,288-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on March 17, 2023, for $566,000, or $439 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,263-square-foot home at 601 Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold in December 2022 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443.

In January 2023, a 2,157-square-foot home on Hillside Drive in Cloverdale sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304.

On Heidi Lane in Cloverdale in February 2023 a 1,073-square-foot home was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.