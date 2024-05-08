Sale closed in Cloverdale: $575,000 for a single-family residence

213 Albertz Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 213 Albertz Street in Cloverdale was sold on April 16, 2024.

The $575,000 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,300 square feet.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale in March 2024 a 1,536-square-foot home was sold for $716,500, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,685-square-foot home at 219 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale sold in July 2023 for $690,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 1,750-square-foot home on Moulton Court in Cloverdale sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.