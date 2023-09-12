Sale closed in Cloverdale: $585,000 for a house

460 Lake Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 460 Lake Street in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 24, 2023 for $585,000, or $419 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,396 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Oakbrook Lane in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 2,266-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,972-square-foot home on South Jefferson Street in Cloverdale sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,003-square-foot home at 229 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

