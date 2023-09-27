Sale closed in Cloverdale: $585,000 for a single-family residence

100 None (Google Street View)

A house located at 100 None in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,518-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on Sept. 11, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $385 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,672-square-foot home on West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On St Michael Court in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 2,001-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,284-square-foot home at 178 Chablis Way in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

