Sale closed in Cloverdale: $625,000 for a two-bedroom home

A house located at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,536-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on March 15, 2023, for $625,000, or $407 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,075-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

In March 2023, a 1,003-square-foot home on Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478.

A 2,646-square-foot home at 308 Ranch House Drive in Cloverdale sold in December 2022 for $719,000, a price per square foot of $272.

