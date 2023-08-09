Sale closed in Cloverdale: $630,000 for a house

A historic house located at 1100 South Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,344-square-foot property, built in 1925, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $630,000 purchase price works out to $469 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property encompasses a generous 0.6-acre of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Marguerite Lane in Cloverdale in July 2023 a 1,419-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,750-square-foot home on Wisteria Circle in Cloverdale sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.