Sale closed in Cloverdale: $650,000 for a house

A 1,704-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands.

The property located at 1185 South Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale was sold on April 11, 2024, for $650,000, or $381 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a three-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.2-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In September 2023, a 1,352-square-foot home on Church Lane in Cloverdale sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $610. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On El Rancho Drive in Cloverdale in July 2023 a 1,450-square-foot home was sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,629-square-foot home at 165 Shady Lane in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $789,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.