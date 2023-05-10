Sale closed in Cloverdale: $680,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 105 Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale has a new owner. The 2,056-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on April 24, 2023, for $680,000, or $331 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

In March 2023, a 1,003-square-foot home on Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.