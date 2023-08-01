Sale closed in Cloverdale: $749,000 for a house

The property located at 80 El Rancho Drive in Cloverdale was sold on July 12, 2023 for $749,000, or $517 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,450 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Nestled on a generous 0.6-acre lot, the property provides abundant outdoor space including a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.