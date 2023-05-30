Sale closed in Cloverdale: $750,000 for a single-family home

The spacious property located at 107 Primrose Lane in Cloverdale was sold on May 12, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $354 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,116 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

On Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 2,464-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $341.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.