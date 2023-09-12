Sale closed in Cloverdale: $770,000 for a house

309 Pepperwood Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 309 Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,886-square-foot property, built in 2002, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Primrose Lane in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 2,116-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,646-square-foot home on Ranch House Drive in Cloverdale sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,419-square-foot home at 117 Marguerite Lane in Cloverdale sold in July 2023 for $630,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.